Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 62.6% over the last three years.

Shares of PBT opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $5.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) by 154.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

