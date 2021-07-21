Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 62.6% over the last three years.
Shares of PBT opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $5.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.18.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
Read More: 52-week highs
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.