AmeriServ Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:ASRV)

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

AmeriServ Financial has raised its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ASRV stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AmeriServ Financial has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $5.34.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.07%.

About AmeriServ Financial

AmeriServ Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, and money orders.

