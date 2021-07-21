California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Avantor worth $27,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 104,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 42,686 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVTR opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $37.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.68.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $10,687,497.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,447,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,842,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,507,156 shares of company stock worth $109,015,676 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

