California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,516 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $28,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.45.

NYSE:AVY opened at $200.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.01. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $111.80 and a twelve month high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken C. Hicks sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.22, for a total transaction of $1,391,349.96. Insiders sold a total of 8,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,670 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

