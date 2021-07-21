California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,107 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $28,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,483,000 after buying an additional 21,334 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.41, for a total value of $716,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,948 shares of company stock valued at $25,109,569 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.89.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $392.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.49. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.91, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.62 and a 52 week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.