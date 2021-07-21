Morgan Stanley Has $1.40 Billion Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,523,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,702 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.48% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $1,400,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $157.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.03. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $158.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

