Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,344,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251,342 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,295,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.64.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.