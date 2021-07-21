Morgan Stanley Purchases 2,969,873 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,762,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,969,873 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $982,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.51.

