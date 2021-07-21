Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,153 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.77% of Ecolab worth $1,081,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL opened at $214.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.99. The firm has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

