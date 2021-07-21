Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.74

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.74 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06), with a volume of 281,455 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.99, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.63 million and a PE ratio of -11.69.

Dekel Agri-Vision Company Profile (LON:DKL)

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. The company owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

