Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.46

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.46 and traded as high as C$26.05. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$25.72, with a volume of 99,250 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC raised their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.71.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$50.07 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.4400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.48%.

About Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

