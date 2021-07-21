Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) Short Interest Update

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the June 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 733,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PSAC stock opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. Property Solutions Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Property Solutions Acquisition by 4,790.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Property Solutions Acquisition

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

