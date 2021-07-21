Allegiant Travel’s (ALGT) Strong-Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $260.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $290.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.97% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALGT. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.83.
Allegiant Travel stock opened at $188.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.73. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.53.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
