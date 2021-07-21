Allegiant Travel’s (ALGT) Strong-Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $260.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $290.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALGT. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.83.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $188.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.73. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.53.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.