California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,420 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,420 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Celanese were worth $31,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CE opened at $151.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $92.11 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.77.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.71.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Richardson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $1,083,225.00. Also, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $208,434.50. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

