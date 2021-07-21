Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.21% of Eastman Chemical worth $30,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

