California State Teachers Retirement System Has $32.56 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Ulta Beauty worth $32,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.52.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,069 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $334.50 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.18 and a 12 month high of $356.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

