Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $257,000 in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,777,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 128.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 441,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after purchasing an additional 248,762 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 310,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 21,006 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Plug Power by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth $7,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their target price on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

