Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys New Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 289.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,490,000 after purchasing an additional 23,913 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Humana by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,018,000 after buying an additional 449,846 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 7,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana stock opened at $460.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $442.04. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.65.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

