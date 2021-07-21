Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $178.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.57. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $118.66 and a 52-week high of $185.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $72.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.