Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 292 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1,052.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after buying an additional 59,267 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $756,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 15.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 316.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,220,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 10.9% in the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.33.

The Clorox stock opened at $182.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $170.50 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.62.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.