Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 23.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 312.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.66. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $30.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.