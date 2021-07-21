27,785 Shares in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,785 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in IDACORP by 21.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,489,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,867,000 after acquiring an additional 440,592 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 61.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,327,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,752,000 after acquiring an additional 506,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 67.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,466,000 after acquiring an additional 345,543 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 5.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 817,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after acquiring an additional 44,321 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 71,690 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $104.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $105.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

