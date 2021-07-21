102,156 Shares in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 102,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $8,337,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 119,895 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 469,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after buying an additional 79,041 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $8,264,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.95. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

