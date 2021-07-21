Blocknet Price Tops $0.93 on Top Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002952 BTC on major exchanges. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $7.32 million and approximately $2,760.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00039981 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00016849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007100 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,856,689 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BLOCKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.