Nano (NANO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.50 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $3.54 or 0.00011220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $471.89 million and $15.50 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,562.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,909.05 or 0.06048481 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.70 or 0.01336090 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.26 or 0.00362006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00135429 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.61 or 0.00613429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.82 or 0.00382800 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.24 or 0.00292252 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

