Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Shares of ALLY opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.21. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $151,771.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,478.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

