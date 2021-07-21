PermRock Royalty Trust Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 67.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PRT opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 1.64. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

