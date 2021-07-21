TheStreet Downgrades Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) to C+

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VRA has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Vera Bradley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $11.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.69. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $377.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 71,250 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $3,348,750.00. Also, SVP P. Michael Miller sold 2,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 557,838 shares of company stock worth $8,940,084. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

