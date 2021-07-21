Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $165.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s previous close.

DOV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. lifted their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $162.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Dover has a one year low of $101.54 and a one year high of $163.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total value of $4,421,100.00. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $218,186,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $116,469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Dover by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after acquiring an additional 609,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dover by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after acquiring an additional 593,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Dover by 609.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after acquiring an additional 349,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

