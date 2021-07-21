Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 986.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981,599 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $553,843,000 after purchasing an additional 180,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,007,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,535,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,906,000 after buying an additional 257,110 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,493,000 after buying an additional 404,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,717,000 after buying an additional 605,893 shares during the last quarter.

BHP stock opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,140.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

