AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,786 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $15,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.54. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.26.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTRG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

