Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Short Interest Down 25.8% in June

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 421,300 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 567,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John H. Chuang bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth about $3,199,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $109.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.98. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.75. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.