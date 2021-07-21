Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Vertiv Call Options (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,769 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,194% compared to the average volume of 214 call options.
Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $27.81.
Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vertiv from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.
About Vertiv
Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
