Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Vertiv Call Options (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,769 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,194% compared to the average volume of 214 call options.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $27.81.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3,725.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vertiv from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

