UpHealth Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UPH)

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,536 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,271% compared to the typical daily volume of 112 put options.

Shares of NYSE UPH opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. UpHealth has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $12.12.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPH shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

