PDT Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 84.0% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 42,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 19,331 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 73.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 72,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 36,420 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 86.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 109.4% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.85. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $162.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.40 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.39%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

