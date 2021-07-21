Perceptive Advisors LLC Takes Position in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,000,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMIIU. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the first quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the first quarter worth about $48,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the first quarter worth about $566,000.

OTCMKTS CMIIU opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

