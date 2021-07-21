PDT Partners LLC Sells 7,110 Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,613.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 89,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STSA shares. Mizuho raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

NASDAQ STSA opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.24. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $27.12.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

