China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CHVKF opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92. China Vanke has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $4.20.
China Vanke Company Profile
