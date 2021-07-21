China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHVKF opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92. China Vanke has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

China Vanke Company Profile

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, commercial offices, and other ancillary facilities.

