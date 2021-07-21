ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $59,818.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,748.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.5% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $28.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $64.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.15 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.66%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

