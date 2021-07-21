Short Interest in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Rises By 19.4%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHAT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. Equities analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 10,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $384,345.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 10,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $1,220,012.61. Insiders sold a total of 234,403 shares of company stock worth $9,113,826 over the last quarter. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

