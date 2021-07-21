Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Announces Dividend of $0.00

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0008 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.000569.

OTCMKTS:GULTU opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Company Profile

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana.

