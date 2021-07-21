SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Plans Dividend of $1.07

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.0679 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of SSEZY stock opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. SSE has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $22.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SSEZY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised shares of SSE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

