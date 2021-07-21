Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $37,000.00

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. In the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for $37.09 or 0.00117727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $519,293.91 and approximately $37,000.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00047069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013442 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $247.34 or 0.00785028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

PPBLZ is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

