Ideaology Price Tops $0.11 (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Ideaology has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ideaology has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $85,241.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ideaology alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00047069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013442 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.34 or 0.00785028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,461 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ideaology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideaology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.