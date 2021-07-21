Maxim Group Boosts Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $330.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens increased their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.31.

SBNY stock opened at $235.50 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

