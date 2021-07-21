Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Shares Sold by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,816 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 4.59% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals worth $20,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 71,767 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 106,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FUSN stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.22.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FUSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

