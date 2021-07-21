Perceptive Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Perceptive Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 23.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 797,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $29,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at $28,584,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CMPS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

