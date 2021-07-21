Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $54.70 Million Position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,610,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 13.17% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $54,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRCA stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $313.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.28.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VRCA. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

In related news, CFO A Brian Davis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,581. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ted White acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,561.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,500 shares of company stock worth $113,725. 42.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

