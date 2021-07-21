Perceptive Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,018,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,310 shares during the period. Relay Therapeutics accounts for 0.9% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $69,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,425,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,551.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,168 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

