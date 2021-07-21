Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $9.45 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,297 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Generac were worth $9,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,693 shares of company stock worth $12,218,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $436.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.15 and a 1 year high of $452.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.20.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

